JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $72.83 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

