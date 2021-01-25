JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.80. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,966.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704 over the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
