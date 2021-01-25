JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.80. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get JMP Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,966.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704 over the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.