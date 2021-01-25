Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $343,002.74 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

