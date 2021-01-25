Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.58

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 2275158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$98.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

