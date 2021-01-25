Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Receives €26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.50 ($31.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €25.56 ($30.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €27.52 ($32.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.69.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.