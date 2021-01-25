Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €25.56 ($30.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.69. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €27.52 ($32.38).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.