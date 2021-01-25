Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schaeffler AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Schaeffler in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

SCFLF stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

