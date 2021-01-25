Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,683,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

