Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of (RDS.A) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

