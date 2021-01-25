Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 381.32 ($4.98).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market capitalization of £59.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.30.

In other BP p.l.c. (BP.L) news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £313.95 ($410.18). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Insiders bought 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,629 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

