JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.44

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 9659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.
JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
