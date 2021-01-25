JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.44

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.44 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 9659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.