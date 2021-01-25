JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

JD.com stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 356,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

