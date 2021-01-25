Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $33.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $879.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

