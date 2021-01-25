Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $95,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 88,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

