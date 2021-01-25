Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.77 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.51. 75,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

