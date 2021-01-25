Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,527 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 760,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

