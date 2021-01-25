Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,049 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,349,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 457,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

