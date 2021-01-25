Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

PHM opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 422,862 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

