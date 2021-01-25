Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

LHX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.20. 32,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

