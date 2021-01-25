Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $89.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,875.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,307. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11,774.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,701.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

