Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.12. 6,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

