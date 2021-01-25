Janney Capital Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.96. 107,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,425. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

