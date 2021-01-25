Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 157,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,661,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,574,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,742 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 384,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 1,033,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

