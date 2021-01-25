Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.70

Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.33 ($0.10), with a volume of 2072801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £17.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.86.

About Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.