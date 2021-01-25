James Ashton Acquires 500 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider James Ashton purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £4,325 ($5,650.64).

James Ashton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, James Ashton acquired 500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,748.63).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) stock opened at GBX 860.57 ($11.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.88. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 927 ($12.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 872.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.91.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

