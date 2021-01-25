J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. J2 Global comprises about 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $66,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,614. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

