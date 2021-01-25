J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00.

On Monday, January 11th, J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31.

On Friday, November 13th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00.

FATE stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

