IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $5.39. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 67,364 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.