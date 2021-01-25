IZE (IZE) Achieves Market Cap of $894.87 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. IZE has a total market capitalization of $894.87 million and approximately $36,820.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IZE has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

