ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

