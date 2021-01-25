ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.80

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 18867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.