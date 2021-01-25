ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.80

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 18867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

