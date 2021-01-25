iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.55 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 765,871 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

