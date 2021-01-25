iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $258.52

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.52 and last traded at $258.36, with a volume of 39307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average is $233.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

