iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $91.35 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

