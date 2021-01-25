iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.21. 739,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,583. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

