iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$55.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

