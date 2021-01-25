iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

