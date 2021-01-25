iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

