iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,752,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.