iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $179,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.10. 55,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

