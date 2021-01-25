iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,826,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,193. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $218.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.