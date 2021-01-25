iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. 1,026,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

