iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Lowered by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,079. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.