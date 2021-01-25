iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 14,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,414. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23.

