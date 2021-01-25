iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.31. 7,282,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,237. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

