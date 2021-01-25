iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $245.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.