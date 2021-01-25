iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

