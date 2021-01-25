Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.28

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 251885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 427.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

