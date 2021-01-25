IRISnet Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. IRISnet has a market cap of $59.96 million and $10.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,019,488 coins and its circulating supply is 942,828,050 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars.

