Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ipsen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

